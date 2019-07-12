KENNER, La. — A woman died after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Kenner Friday night, police said.

The fatal crash took place at the intersection of Airline Drive and Alliance Street around 5:50 p.m. according to a spokesman for the Kenner Police Department.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities the light was green on Airline Drive when the victim was struck.

The pedestrian, described as a white, 60-year-old woman, was walking north on Alliance Street and stepped into the intersection, where the vehicle struck her.

Police said the driver was not found to be at fault in the crash, and alcohol was not determined to be a factor in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of her next of kin.

