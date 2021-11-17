LSP: Woman killed in 2 car crash, impairment suspected

Danielle McCrory of Ponchatoula suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

PONCHATOULA, La. — A woman is dead after a two-car crash in Ponchatoula on Tuesday night around 9 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened on LA Hwy 22 near Ridgdell Road in Tangipahoa Parish.

Danielle McCrory of Ponchatoula suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police suspect that impairment on the part of McCrory is a factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Their investigation revealed that McCrory of Ponchatoula was traveling north on Ridgdell Road in Toyota Tundra while a Mercedes C300 was traveling east on LA HWY 22 at the same time.

McCrory failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit on her driver's side by the Mercedes. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from her vehicle.

The impact of the crash took both vehicles off of the road.

Two people were in the Mercedes and they both sustained moderate injuries. They were both taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.