Woman fatally stabbed in 7th Ward carjacking

The female victim was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A woman was fatally stabbed when she was carjacked in the 7th Ward Tuesday morning, according to the NOPD.

The fatal attack was reported in the 1500 block of North Dorgenios Street sometime before 9 a.m. EMS officials at the scene confirmed that she was stabbed during the carjacking.

Neighbors tell WWL-TV the woman lived in the area, and that her attacker made off with her car.

No information about a suspect or motive was released Tuesday morning.

