Woman killed in early morning New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot to death near the St. Claude area Thursday morning, according to the NOPD.

Reports of shots fired came in around 12:36 a.m. from the 3600 block of North Miro Street. When officers arrived, they found a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was declared dead at the scene.

The woman's identity was not released pending notification of her next of kin, and NOPD officials did not provide any details about a motive or suspect in the killing.

