x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman shot multiple times, killed in New Orleans East, police say

Currently, very little information is known at this time.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was allegedly shot multiple in New Orleans East in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday night. 

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 4600 block of Nottingham Drive at around 6:42 p.m. 

Officers said they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, who was declared dead on the scene.

Police said is an ongoing investigation and they have no additional details to share at this time.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police: 12-year-old tried to bring gun on school bus after fight

Before You Leave, Check This Out