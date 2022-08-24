Woman shot multiple times, killed in New Orleans East, police say

Currently, very little information is known at this time.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was allegedly shot multiple in New Orleans East in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 4600 block of Nottingham Drive at around 6:42 p.m.

Officers said they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, who was declared dead on the scene.