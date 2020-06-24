Woman killed in New Orleans East shooting

Police have not identified a suspect of motive in the case.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East Wednesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7500 block of Burke Road, just off Morrison Road, around noon.

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital by EMS, where she died.

Police have not named a suspect or motive in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.