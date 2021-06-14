a woman was killed and three others were injured after a car drove into a group of protesters in Uptown Minneapolis late Sunday night.

Around 11:39 p.m. Sunday, Minneapolis police said officers were monitoring a protest near West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South when they saw, on a camera, a car drive east on Lake Street and into the crowd. The demonstration was happening in the area where Winston Smith was shot and killed by members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force earlier this month. Regular protests have taken place in Uptown since Smith's death, and a witness told KARE 11 the crowd on Sunday night was there for the same reason.

According to a news release from police some of the protesters pulled the driver out of his car and began to hit him before officers took the suspect into custody. There are early indications drugs or alcohol may be involved in the crash, police say.

Two injured protesters were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, and Minneapolis Police confirmed early Monday morning that one victim, an adult woman, has died from her injuries. The other person transported has non-life threatening injuries. Later Monday morning MPD tweeted that two others showed up at area hospitals seeking treatment for non-life threatening injuries suffered in the incident.

NOW: This is the scene near Hennepin and Lake where we’re told just before midnight a vehicle drove into a group of protesters at Lake & Girard. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/i0sJtx37Xc — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) June 14, 2021

The driver of the SUV that drove into the crowed was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his own injuries. Police have not yet released the suspect's identity, or when charges could be filed.

A witness at the scene who identified himself to KARE 11 as "Link" said people who saw the crash are trying to piece together what happened.

"People were having a joyous time and then for that to happen, like you know people are still kind of reeling in from that. It's a tragedy for sure," he said.

"You got 15 squad cars showing up, and they're hopping out in riot gear before an ambulance shows up. That adds to the already intense and stressful situation."

The female victim's identity will eventually be released by a medical examiner.