Woman killed in Westwego shooting Saturday, JPSO investigates

Deputies said a call came in at 10:30 about a shooting in the 900 block of Krueger Lane.

WESTWEGO, La. — A shooting in Westwego Saturday morning left a woman dead, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Deputies said a call came in at 10:30 about a shooting in the 900 block of Krueger Lane.

When officials got to the location they said a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at the moment but the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.