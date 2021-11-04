Woman killed, juvenile wounded in 7th Ward stabbing

Both were taken to the hospital. The adult died from her injuries and the juvenile victim was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say a woman was stabbed to death and a juvenile victim was wounded in the Seventh Ward Thursday morning.

The stabbing was reported just before 6:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pauger Street. Officers responded to a possible medical call, but when they arrived they found the victims — an adult woman and a juvenile female victim — suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital. The adult died from her injuries and the juvenile victim was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.

No information was released about a possible suspect or motive in the fatal stabbing.

More Stories: