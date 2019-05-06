NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating the second shooting death on a New Orleans East block in less than 72 hours, officials said.

Police were on the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road Tuesday night, the scene where NOPD officials said a woman was shot and killed off Morrison Road.

Few details were immediately available on the scene. The shooting comes two days after a man was shot down at the intersection of Bunker Hill Road and Yorktown Drive, the same block.

NOPD officials announced the death around 8:10 p.m. and said a homicide investigation is now open. No suspects nor motives were given.

The name of the victims and official cause of death in both cases will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner once their families have been notified.

No further details were available.

Police officials ask that anyone with information on crimes that happen in the Greater New Orleans area call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.