Woman recalls Christmas Eve collision with a car stolen by teenagers

As Creason looks at the pieces of her car still in the road she says she is happy to only have bumps and bruises but there is another type of pain under the surface.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans woman was driving down General Taylor street Uptown on Christmas Eve when a stolen car sped past a stop sign and collided with her SUV, knocking her out just before the suspects took off running from the scene.

“I know what makes me mad the most is that they just left me there,” said Courtney Creason, who was just a block away from her destination when the crash happened. “I was just going straight and then there was an impact.”

Surveillance video shows the 35-year-old driving down Baronne Street at General Taylor Street around 9:30 a.m. Christmas Eve when a 2018 Subaru Outback sped passed a stop sign and ran into Creason’s white 2020 Hyundai SUV.

“I just woke up in an accident. I don’t remember it at all,” said Creason.

Creason was taken to University Medical Center and treated for minor injuries. She’s more concerned that police told her the car that hit her was stolen and inside were at least three teens who just took off after the crash.

“They got out of the car and looked over at me and then they all ran.”

A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department did not describe the suspects as teens when we asked Tuesday but did say the Outback was stolen following a home burglary a day earlier in the 9th Ward.

“There’s definitely loss of hope if it is young teens,” said Creason. “It’s something I see on the news all the time, these young kids either breaking into cars or stealing cars. There is definitely loss of hope.”

As Creason looks at the pieces of her car still in the road, she says she is happy to only have bumps and bruises but there is another type of pain under the surface.

“When I close my eyes I just keep seeing the accident replay in my head from the video I saw and then trying hard to remember something I was blacked out for,” said Creason.“Mentally, there are some issues there. I get very anxious even just crossing the street on foot.”

The stolen car was a 2018 Gray Subaru Outback and was taken from the 4200 block of North Derbigny Street. After the crash, the suspects took off along Baronne Street. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Fifth District at 504-658-6050 or the Sixth District at 504-658-6060.