FRANKLINTON, La. — A woman from Washington Parish was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a judge after she rejected a plea deal with a one-year sentence.

According to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney's Office, 55-year-old Stephanie Wilson, of Mt. Hermon, was offered a deal: plead guilty to forgery and get out of prison in one year.

Wilson, described by officials as a "habitual offender," had six prior felony convictions: issuing worthless checks, four counts of theft and attempted drug fraud.

In the most recent incident, a victim told the Franklinton Police Department that checks had been stolen from her account and cashed with a forged signature.

Investigators arrested Wilson after identifying her as the person who cashed the checks, which totaled more than $1,300.

Wilson reportedly told investigators she was cashing the checks on behalf of the victim, but couldn't explain various holes in her story.

After rejecting the plea deal, she was found guilty of fraud. District Judge William Burris gave her the 20-year sentence.

