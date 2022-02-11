Woman reported missing to NOPD Second District

Brett Katner was reported missing on Wednesday after a verbal argument with the reporting person while they were traveling in a vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating an adult female reported as missing on Wednesday.

Brett Katner was reported missing after a verbal argument with the reporting person while they were traveling in a vehicle.

The person that reported Katner missing said the two arrived at a location. After their arrival, the reporting person left the vehicle and expected Katner to follow.

Police say Katner left the scene on foot and has not been seen or heard from since that time.