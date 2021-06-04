Woman seen on video carjacking SUV, running over child's leg arrested, NOPD reports

Officers arrested Kyzar, a Pearl River resident, the day after the carjacking.

NEW ORLEANS — Police say they have arrested a suspect in the New Orleans East carjacking caught on camera where two children jumped from the vehicle. One of the children was run over by the car as it sped off.

According to New Orleans police, officers arrested Stephanie N. Kyzar the day after the brazen daylight carjacking at a New Orleans East gas station.

The carjacking was caught on surveillance video and shows two children jumping from the SUV as it's being stolen. One child's foot was run over as the carjacker drove off.

The New Orleans Police Department said the carjacking happened around 1:50 p.m. at a gas station in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

A woman, who police identified as Kyzar, is seen attempting to carjack a man at the gas pump before the man fights her off. She then walks over to an SUV and hops in the driver's seat.

Seconds later, a pair of children jump out of the back seat. The first child manages to run away before the car drives off, but the second, smaller boy appears to fall as the car begins moving. His foot is crushed by the car's tire as the carjacker drives away.

The children's mother told WWL-TV's Meg Farris that the children were 11 and 8 years old, and the boy's leg wasn't broken, although it is purple and swollen.

Officers arrested Kyzar, a Pearl River resident, on the afternoon of June 3 near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Michoud Boulevard. According to police, she told officers where the stolen vehicle was and it has since been recovered.