Houston police said the 29-year-old suspect turned herself into the authorities after the shooting.

A woman has been charged after her mother was found shot to death and her father wounding at a southwest Houston home last month.

Carmen Danielle Johnson, 29, is charged with murder and aggravated assault. The charges were filed through the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Houston police responded to shooting call about 10 a.m. Oct. 30 at a residence in the 4900 block of Ridge Harbor Drive.

Investigators said Nikitia Broussard Johnson, 57, and Roderick Glen Johnson, 58, were both shot multiple times. The suspect's mother died at the scene, and her father was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect reportedly turned herself into the Pearland Police Department after the shooting.