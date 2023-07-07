x
Woman shot and killed in 4300 North Villere Street, NOPD investigating

A woman with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NOPD.
Credit: Артем Константин

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide where a woman was shot and killed in the 4300 block of North Villere Street on Friday, according to a press release.

Officers responded at around 7:10 p.m. to the scene where they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound to her body. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The NOPD had no other information to share in the press release.

