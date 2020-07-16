x
crime

Woman shot and killed in New Orleans apartment complex

It's the second homicide reported in the city in just over 24 hours.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Thursday morning. 

According to initial reports from New Orleans Police Department officials, the unidentified woman was found at the Carmel Spring Apartment Complex in the 12100 block of the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East. 

Police officials said officers responded to calls of a person being shot around 3:20 a.m., and when they got to the complex found the unresponsive woman with gunshot wounds lying outside the front door of an apartment. 

She was declared dead at the scene. People who knew the woman have gathered at the scene, visibly upset. 

NOPD units were on the scene investigating Thursday morning and said no further information was immediately available. A homicide investigation was opened into the shooting and more details will be released at a later date.

The victim's identity will be released after proper notification of her family by the Orleans Parish coroner. 

No potential motive or possible suspects were immediately announced by police officials. 

It was the second homicide in just over 24 hours in New Orleans, in what has proven to be a violent month. 

On Tuesday night, police found a man shot to death in a vehicle that was parked in the grass of the interstate in New Orleans East. 

SEE: Man found shot to death, teen and 1 other wounded in New Orleans overnight Tuesday

