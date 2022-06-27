Woman shot and killed on Iberville Street

According to police, officers received a call of shots fired and responded to the scene where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — The body of a woman who was apparently fatally shot was discovered Monday morning in the 1400 block of Iberville Streets, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The victim was discovered around 9:30 a.m.

According to police, officers received a call of shots fired and responded to the scene where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she was later declared deceased.

The NOPD said that no further details were available as of 3 p.m.