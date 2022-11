The shooting occurred in the St. Claude area, according to a press release.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed in St. Claude Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD said that the shooting happened at the 4100 block of North Robertson.

They say they were informed of the shooting at around 7:57 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound on the ground who was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.