Around 3:55 p.m., officers were sent to the 2300 block of North Galvez Street in response to the call of a possible shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed in the St. Roch neighborhood just before 4 p.m. Friday as some in the area reported the sound of more than a dozen shots fired.

When they arrived they found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital by EMS and pronounced dead.