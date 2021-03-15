Woman shot and killed in the West Lake Forest area, Sunday

Police said the woman was brought to the hospital by EMS after being shot in the stomach.

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting in the seventh district leaves one woman dead Sunday.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 5900 block of Read Boulevard.

Police said the woman was brought to the hospital by EMS after being shot in the stomach.

She later died from her injuries.

No further details are available at the moment.

