Woman shot at the corner of MLK and Freret St in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in Central City.
According to NOPD, a woman was shot multiple times near the intersection of Freret Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 5 p.m on Wednesday.
The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital by EMS. Her condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News at 6 & 10 p.m. for the latest information.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.