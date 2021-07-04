Woman shot at the corner of MLK and Freret St in New Orleans

Police say the unidentified victim was shot multiple times.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in Central City.

According to NOPD, a woman was shot multiple times near the intersection of Freret Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 5 p.m on Wednesday.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital by EMS. Her condition is unknown.

