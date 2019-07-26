NEW ORLEANS — A 23-year-old New Orleans woman is dead after authorities say she was shot in Harvey and the car that was taking her to the hospital broke down.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive in Harvey, La. around 12:40 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, deputies found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

About 20 minutes later, the JPSO was notified about a shooting victim inside a disabled car on the Crescent City Connection. The passengers said they were trying to take the woman to the hospital when the car became disabled.

The unnamed woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say there is no details about a motive or suspect available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.

