NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood area Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of Edith Weston Place.

Police say a woman was shot. It is unclear if her injuries are considered life-threatening.

The NOPD has not released any additional details about the shooting at this time. A WWL-TV crew is en route to the scene.

