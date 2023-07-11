NOPD: Woman shot in Little Woods neighborhood

Police say the victim was shot at least one time around 1:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Lehigh Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood that left one woman injured Tuesday.

EMS is on their way to the location, according to the NOPD.

