Crime

NOPD: Woman shot in Little Woods neighborhood

Police say the victim was shot at least one time around 1:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Lehigh Street.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood that left one woman injured Tuesday.

EMS is on their way to the location, according to the NOPD.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

