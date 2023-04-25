For the second time Tuesday, woman shot in New Orleans with children in backseat of car

The woman was shot in the upper body while the two children suffered minor injuries from debris.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting where a woman was shot in the upper body while driving in her car with two children in the area of North Robertson and St. Ferdinand Streets on Tuesday night, according to a press release.

This is the second incident in New Orleans tuesday where a woman was shot with a child in the backseat of her car.

NOPD said they received a call about the incident at around 7:48 p.m. on Tuesday. A woman was driving when she was shot in her upper body.

The two children in the vehicle suffered minor injuries from debris. One was believed to be 1 year old while the other was believed to be approximately 3 years old.

All three victims were taken to the hospital by EMS and their conditions are currently unknown, according to the press release.

NOPD said the incident is still being investigated and they have no further information to share at this time.