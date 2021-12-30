NOPD arrests murder suspect after police chase from St. Tammany parish

According to police, the incident happened Nov. 27 in the 6200 block of Vermillion Blvd.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — New Orleans police made an arrest in the case of a 50-year-old woman who was shot and killed in New Orleans’ St. Anthony neighborhood.

Police arrested 31-year-old Freddie Smooth for the Nov. 27 murder of Monique Blunt.

Police say Smooth shot and killed Blunt while she was in her car in the 6200 block of Vermillion Boulevard with an 8-year-old child in the back seat.

Blunt led officers on a chase from St. Tammany Parish before his arrest. According to NOPD, the Violent Offender Warrant Squad, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals all followed Smooth from I-10 and Gause Boulevard in Slidell to the 2400 block of Piety Street in New Orleans.