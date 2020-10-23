Woman shot to death in New Orleans East on Friday: NOPD

According to first reports from police, the woman was shot and killed near Francis Drive and Dreaux Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot to death in New Orleans East on Friday, a police spokeswoman said.

According to first reports from police, the woman was shot and killed near Francis Drive and Dreaux Avenue.

Paramedics rushed to the scene to help the victim, but they found her dead.

"No further information," New Orleans Police Department Public Information Officer Paris Holmes said.

The paramedics who responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead were with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Service.

The victim's age was not reported by NOPD. She could be a child.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue the process of looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Typically after an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...