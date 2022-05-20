x
Woman shot, killed in New Orleans East

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Det. Shondell Fields at 504-658-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed on Chef Menteur Highway Friday evening.

According to New Orleans police, a 36-year-old woman was shot around 5 p.m. on May 20 in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near Downman Road.

New Orleans EMS pronounced her dead on the scene.

