Woman shot, killed in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed on Chef Menteur Highway Friday evening.

According to New Orleans police, a 36-year-old woman was shot around 5 p.m. on May 20 in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near Downman Road.

New Orleans EMS pronounced her dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Det. Shondell Fields at 504-658-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.