Woman shot, killed on I-10 East in New Orleans, all lanes blocked

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed on the interstate in New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened on I-10 East at the Crowder Boulevard Exit just before 3 p.m. Police say the victim died at the scene.

Family identified the victim as Whitney Watts, according to WWL-TV Reporter Mike McDaniel.

Footage from the scene of the shooting shows gunfire struck the car's side window. The car's rear window was broken as well. The black sedan collided with barricades on the shoulder of the highway.

All lanes on the eastbound sides of I-10 will be closed until further notice, according to police. Drivers should avoid the area.

