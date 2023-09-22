x
Crime

Woman shot multiple times in Mid-City New Orleans

NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night
NEW ORLEANS —

A woman was shot multiple times while in a car on the I-10 West Carrollton Avenue and Airline Drive exit on Friday night. 

NOPD says they received a call at 7:44 p.m. and arrived on the scene. 

Officers report that the woman was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

 There are no additional details of the shooting at this time. 

