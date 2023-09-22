Woman shot multiple times in Mid-City New Orleans

NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot multiple times while in a car on the I-10 West Carrollton Avenue and Airline Drive exit on Friday night.

NOPD says they received a call at 7:44 p.m. and arrived on the scene.

Officers report that the woman was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There are no additional details of the shooting at this time.