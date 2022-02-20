Woman shot on I-10 overnight, NOPD investigating

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans early Sunday morning.
According to New Orleans police, the unidentified woman was driving on I-10 West near the high-rise bridge around 12:30 a.m. when she was shot.
Police say she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
