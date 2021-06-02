x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

Woman shot to death near Lakefront Airport, NOPD says

When they arrived, the officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot to death near the Lakefront Airport Saturday morning, NOPD officials said. 

Officers were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Wales and Shubert streets in New Orleans East to reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived, the officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No information about a suspect or motive in the killing was available Saturday morning. 

The woman has not been identified pending notification of her next of kin. 

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020