NEW ORLEANS — Officers are investigating after a woman was shot and wounded near Bourbon and Canal streets Tuesday morning, New Orleans Police Department officials say.

According to initial NOPD reports, a woman was shot in the elbow in the 100 block of Bourbon Street. Officials announced they were investigating the incident around 7:30 a.m., although it was not immediately clear when the shooting happened. The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Few other details were immediately available.

The location NOPD officers were investigating Tuesday is around the corner from where 12 people were shot in wounded on a mass shooting on Dec. 1.

The shooting comes hours after a Walmart worker was killed and a woman was wounded when a gunman walked into the crowded Gentilly store and opened fire, according to NOPD officials.

Bourbon Street saw several high-profile shootings last year, including the killing of a local nurse walking by an altercation in February and a Louisiana State Trooper shooting a wrong-way driver on the street in May.

