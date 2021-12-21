Woman stabbed to death in Bywater area

The victim, who has not been identified, was found in the 700 block of Lesseps Street.

NEW ORLEANS — A 26-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the New Orleans Bywater neighborhood early Tuesday, according to police.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found in the 700 block of Lesseps Street. Police said it appeared she was suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.