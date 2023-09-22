x
Woman stabbed to death in Seventh Ward

NOPD is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Friday evening
NEW ORLEANS —

A woman was fatally stabbed on Friday evening in the 4600 block of Shalimar Drive in the Seventh Ward. 

NOPD responded to a call around 6:18 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the woman had been stabbed. 

The victim died shortly after she was transported to the hospital. 

The NOPD is investigating the stabbing and no further information was available as of 8 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111. 

