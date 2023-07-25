Woman steals car left running with child inside, police say

Police said the woman got into the car, which was left running, and took off with the child inside.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was captured after police said she stole a car with a 10-year-old boy inside Tuesday late afternoon.

The incident began in the 100 block of South Peters when police said a man left his car running while he went into a business.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Shanita Baker then got into the car and drove off with the boy inside, according to police.

Police said officers spotted the vehicle in the 3100 block of Gentilly Blvd. a short time later. Baker was apprehended and the child recovered and not physically harmed.