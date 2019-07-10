NEW ORLEANS — It was a chaotic scene Friday evening at the foot of Canal Street, and court records provide more details about why an off-duty parole agent working a paid-deal at Saks Fifth Avenue said he had to open fire.

Authorities say they spotted Lawrinisha McFadden and Earsel Peters shoplifting at the high-end department store.

The women hopped into a car, driven by Kenneth Thompson, who tried to get away -- but evening gridlock stopped them in their tracks.

An off-duty parole officer, who was working security at the store, ran in front of the car and ordered everyone out.

An off-duty Levee Board officer pulled McFadden out of the car and handcuffed her but she hopped back into the car and then shouted to Thompson quote, “run over” the probation officer.

Thompson fired up the engine again and bumped the parole officer, who fired three shots into the windshield.

Thompson was hit in the shoulder and treated at a hospital before he was booked. He now faces charges of resisting a police officer with force and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Peters and McFadden were both jailed as well, accused of theft under $1,000.

