Woman wanted for fleeing with NOPD officer's radio: police

Police said, a woman stole an NOPD Motorola radio before running away Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Officers are looking for a woman who stole a police radio after it fell from a New Orleans police officer Wednesday. It happened in NOPD's Sixth District, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, several officers with the New Orleans Police Department were involved in a struggle with a suspect, and several pieces of equipment fell to the ground.

Police described her as a Black woman, wearing a yellow t-shirt, a black jacket, a gray beanie, a green scarf, and slippers.

She faces charges of theft, interfering with a law enforcement investigation and obstruction of justice.

"If you have any information regarding this suspect, please notify Detective Amanda Williams at adwilliams@nola.gov, Sixth District detectives at 504.658.6060, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 504.822.1111 or 1.877.903.STOP," the statement said.