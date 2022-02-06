x
Crime

Woman wanted for fleeing with NOPD officer's radio: police

NEW ORLEANS — Officers are looking for a woman who stole a police radio after it fell from a New Orleans police officer Wednesday. It happened in NOPD's Sixth District, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, several officers with the New Orleans Police Department were involved in a struggle with a suspect, and several pieces of equipment fell to the ground.

Police said, a woman stole an NOPD Motorola radio before running away.

Police described her as a Black woman, wearing a yellow t-shirt, a black jacket, a gray beanie, a green scarf, and slippers.

She faces charges of theft, interfering with a law enforcement investigation and obstruction of justice.

"If you have any information regarding this suspect, please notify Detective Amanda Williams at adwilliams@nola.gov, Sixth District detectives at 504.658.6060, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 504.822.1111 or 1.877.903.STOP," the statement said.

Please assist Sixth District Detectives in identifying this suspect who is wanted for theft, obstruction of justice, and interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

Posted by NOPD Sixth District on Sunday, February 6, 2022

   

