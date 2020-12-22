Woman wanted for questioning after deadly Metairie hit-and-run

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Veterans Boulevard.

METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say a Metairie woman is wanted for questioning following a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in Metairie on Monday.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Veterans Boulevard. Deputies say a man riding a bicycle was struck from behind by a car that immediately drove away. Within minutes of the crash, a passerby stopped at the scene and called 911, but the bicyclist was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a Crimestoppers tip has led detectives to identify a silver 2008 Lexus LS as the suspect vehicle in the crash. The car possibly has the license plate 391 CTM.

The JPSO identified 56-year-old Bridget Benton as a person of interest in connection with the crash. Benton is described as a white woman, about 5 ft. 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about the crash or Benton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the JPSO traffic division at 504-598-5880. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

