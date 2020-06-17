Woman wanted in Duncan Plaza shooting, NOPD arrests alleged accomplice

Police said they believe the shooting was not related to a nearby rally.

NEW ORLEANS — Police have identified the woman who allegedly shot someone in Duncan Plaza as protesters gathered nearby.

According to NOPD, 20-year-old Taja Reaux is wanted for shooting a woman in the chest on the afternoon of June 11.

The shooting happened around the same time that a large group of people gathered at a "Defund NOPD" rally on the steps of City Hall across Duncan Plaza. Police said they believe the shooting was not related to the rally.

Police have also arrested Yasmeen Webb, 22, as an accessory to the shooting.

Anyone with information on Reaux's location is asked to call NOPD's Eigth District Detectives at 504-658-66080 or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-22-1111.