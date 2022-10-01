Suspect at-large in St. John homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve.
Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible.
Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license plate 423FGL. It was last seen travelling eastbound on I-10 from the Laplace area.
Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating Washington or the Kia. If contact is made with either the Kia or Ms. Washington, the public is asked to contact Det. Ann Taylor of the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 504-494-3714.