Suspect at-large in St. John homicide

Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento.

NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve.

Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible.

Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license plate 423FGL. It was last seen travelling eastbound on I-10 from the Laplace area.