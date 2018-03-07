COVINGTON -- A woman who told police that she had been robbed and raped near the Tyler Square Shopping Center fabricated the story, according to police.

According to Police Chief Tim Lentz, Dianna C. Keyle told police that she had been robbed and raped on the night of July 1. Police began investigating the case, but found that the evidence didn't line up with her story.

"Her account of the attack was inconsistent with her very minor injuries. Other details she offered were inconsistent with the evidence at the scene," Lentz said.

Keyle would later confess that she made up the rape and robbery "to seek attention," according to police.

She has now been charged with falsifying a police report.

“We take all reports of crime – particularly sex crimes – very seriously, and we investigate them thoroughly,” Lentz said. "While we always believe a reporting person’s account first, we must also respect evidence that not only does not support the allegations but, as in this case, essentially refute the allegations.”

© 2018 WWL