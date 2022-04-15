Woman wounded in shooting on I-10 near Crowder, NOPD investigates

Police said the woman was take to the hospital by car and is being treated for her injuries. Her condition is not known at the moment.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area Friday night.

According to NOPD, police responded to an Aggravated Battery by Shooting call just after 9:00, on Interstate 10 West at Crowder, where a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by car and is being treated for her injuries. Her condition is not known at the moment.

There is no further information available at this time but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.