x
Crime

'Caught by wildfire' | Slidell police arrest 2 women on I-10 after stealing from Walmart

Police say a witness followed the suspects as they attempted to flee on I-10.

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department arrested two women on Interstate 10 near Mississippi Friday for stealing from Walmart. 

I-10 was closed for hours after a raging grassfire around mile marker 8 and caused major traffic delays. 

Despite the traffic, Slidell Police made their way through it to arrest the suspects. 

"✌️2 in custody! A combination of bad luck, a persistent witness, pettiness, and just a little bit of skill got two more thieves behind bars. #SlidellsFinest," Slidell Police said in a Facebook post. 

