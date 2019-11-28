NEW ORLEANS — Three women robbed the H&M clothing store in the French Quarter Wednesday afternoon using a variety of weapons, police said.

The three women entered the shop, located in the 400 block of N. Peter Street, around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to initial reports given to the New Orleans Police Department.

The three grabbed merchandise from the store, according to an initial police report, and tried to flee. When a store manager and a security guard confronted them, the women armed themselves.

One pulled a taser while the other put on brass knuckles and threatened the staff members trying to stop them, according to the NOPD. As the three were making their getaway through the parking lot, one of them tried to use pepper spray on a third victim, but missed.

The three robbers fled in a gray Honda Accord with a temporary tag, driven by an unknown man.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

