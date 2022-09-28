Watch: Wounded City - a Look at Crime in New Orleans

Crime is surging in New Orleans but it has happened before - and we've been able to beat it back. So, what can help now?

NEW ORLEANS — Rising crime in New Orleans has taken the lives of mothers, fathers, children, and grandchildren.

Violent carjackings have surged, leaving people looking over their shoulders while pumping gas or grocery shopping.

But New Orleans has seen this same pattern in the past. In the 90's, the city was dubbed the murder capital - a title that it's since regained. But between 1994 and 1999, the city was also able to cut its murder rate in half.