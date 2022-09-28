x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Watch: Wounded City - a Look at Crime in New Orleans

Crime is surging in New Orleans but it has happened before - and we've been able to beat it back. So, what can help now?

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — Rising crime in New Orleans has taken the lives of mothers, fathers, children, and grandchildren. 

Violent carjackings have surged, leaving people looking over their shoulders while pumping gas or grocery shopping. 

But New Orleans has seen this same pattern in the past. In the 90's, the city was dubbed the murder capital - a title that it's since regained. But between 1994 and 1999, the city was also able to cut its murder rate in half. 

What worked then? Can it work now? And what have other cities done to cut crime? WWL-TV explores solutions that could save lives in this special presentation, "Wounded City." 

RELATED: 'The pain will go on forever' mother of slain NOPD officer reacts to guilty verdict

RELATED: 'I do not embrace that at all' Cantrell pushes back on Murder Capital designation, her travel and more

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out