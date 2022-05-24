Husband of WWOZ DJ shot multiple times in home invasion, family says

Joe Cooper remains hospitalized but in stable condition.

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Cooper, the husband of WWOZ DJ Leslie Cooper, was shot multiple times in his Gentilly Terrace home on Monday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say they responded to a call around 3:51 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 4400 block of St. Roch Avenue. Officers found Cooper with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was stabilized.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, Doyle Cooper said his father was protecting his mother during an attempted home invasion, and his father was shot multiple times at the front door.

"He is currently in stable condition but is not out of the water yet," Doyle Cooper said. "The disregard for life is honestly scary."

An unnamed witness told the newspaper that they saw a man looking for a package that was supposedly being tracked by an Apple Air Tag at Cooper's home. The witness said Cooper replied that he didn't know about the package and about 20 minutes later two men pulled up to the house to shoot him.

However, in a news conference on Tuesday, NOPD Lt. Ernest Luther said that investigators had received differing accounts of the shooting and were waiting to talk to the victim. Luther said that a white vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and there is currently only one suspect in the shooting.

Family members started a GoFundMe to help with expenses. Community members have set up blood drives to benefit Cooper. Donors for Joe Cooper must specify he is the intended recipient.

Children's Hospital (Conference Center, 210 State St., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday)

(Conference Center, 210 State St., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday) St. Vincent's Community Center (Meeting Room, 3500 Canal St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday)

(Meeting Room, 3500 Canal St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday) Metairie Donor Center (2617 Edenborn Ave., daily through Sunday)

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111.