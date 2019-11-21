NEW ORLEANS — As police continue to investigate the shooting death of Devin Espadron, the 22-year-old’s mother is, understandably, in tears.

“I am just at a loss. I am just at a loss,” said Espadron’s mother, Keishia Deverney speaking to WWL-TV’s Meg Farris. “He was a good kid. He was good. He was loved by so many people and he is going to be missed and I just want to have justice to whoever did this to my son.”

Espadron, a member of a Gambit’s “40 under 40” list when he was just 20 years old, is being remembered as a rising entrepreneur. Evidence of that was at his alma mater, St. Augustine High School, Wednesday, where we found samples of his beverage “Element,” a creation he made in mother’s kitchen he was just 16.

“Just so many good things about Devin,” said Espadron’s business teacher at St. Aug. “Devin was a pleasing personality, beautiful person. Devin would give you the shirt off his back.”

The sense of loss is not only felt by Espadron’s family and friends, it was felt by strangers walking by where it happened on the 6300 block of Perrier street many shocked and saddened by the news.

“I was totally shocked,” said one man. “New Orleans has a crime problem - of course - but you don’t hear about it in a place like this.”

There are few details about what happened Tuesday night. Espadron was reportedly with a friend when two other men approached and fired multiple shots. Espadron was hit and died at the scene. Now - a mother struggling with that news clings to her son’s photo and is devastated.

“I am going to miss him,” Deverney said holding back tears. “I am going to miss him dearly...I am going to miss him dearly.”

The shooting happened near Audubon Park. Steve Marshall, Vice President and Managing Director of Audubon Zoo and Audubon Park issued a statement Wednesday saying “while the incident did not happen in Audubon Park, crimes of this nature in our city are concerning. We deeply sympathize with the victim’s family during this difficult time. The park’s security team always works closely with NOPD and has been in contact to offer any assistance.”

The NOPD is still very much investigating this and looking for any help. If you know anything call crime stoppers.

