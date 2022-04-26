3-year-old girl shot, killed in French Quarter; Family members taken into custody

Police say the girl was taken to the hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead.

NEW ORLEANS — A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter Tuesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans police, the young girl was shot inside a residence in the 400 block of Burgundy Street, near Conti, around 3:49 p.m.

Police say the girl was taken to the hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead.

Police say two relatives, believed to be her brothers, were taken into custody at the scene.

